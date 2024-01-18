The AFSFA-TBAC Crab Feed Is February 10th In Vacaville

Air Force Security Forces Association (AFSFA) Travis Bay Area Chapter (TBAC) invites the public to participate in the third annual AFSFA-TBAC Crab Feed on February 10th. The crab feed will be at the Vacaville Veteran’s Hall. All-You-Can-Eat crab, pasta and salad. There will be entertainment, a dessert auction plus raffle. Tickets are $75 per person. Sponsor opportunities are available that include tickets. Proceeds benefit Security Forces First Responders and their families at Travis Air Force Base.

TBAC is looking for guests, sponsors and donations. Tickets can be ordered online at www.afsfa-travis.com. Click on the Crab Feed Tab. For additional information on either the AFSFA-TBAC or the Crab Feed please check the website. For additional information, or to make donations, you may contact Steve and Ralphine Andrus at [email protected]. You can also call (707)479-0849.

Reserve your spot at a table today, space is limited. Cash donations are always appreciated. AFSFA-TBAC is a tax-exempt 501(c)(19) Veteran Organization.

Thanks,

Ronald S. Armenta Jr., Chaplain

AFSFA – Travis Bay Area Chapter

[email protected]

707-290-0233