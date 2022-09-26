The 7th Annual Solano District Attorney’s Lori Frank Memorial Health Fair October 15th

We are excited to be holding the 7th Annual 2022 Solano District Attorney’s Lori Frank Memorial Health Fair! The Annual Health Fair is scheduled for Saturday, October 15th from 10 am to 2 pm at the Downtown Fairfield Annex Lawn: The Corner of 675 Texas Street and Jefferson Street.

We look forward to another successful event to help support Solano County residents with Health & Wellness Resources.

If you have questions, please contact (707) 784-7635 or email [email protected] 🙂