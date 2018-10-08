The 4th Annual Teen Summit : What’s Your Super Hero Power?

Its a bird, its a plane, no it’s the Teen Summit! The 4th annual Teen Summit is on Saturday, October 13th, from 9:30 am to 2:00 pm at the Harbison center at the Nut Tree shopping. The main focus for this year is leadership and helping teens find their own superhero power. There will be interactive workshops, guest speaker Jose Cordon, free snacks and lunch, and super Saturday or Community Service credit provided.

Speaker Jose Cordon turned to poetry and songs and finding solace and inspiration in the written word. Finding his place in the world involved spiraling down a dark path before seeing the light at the end of the tunnel with the help of family, teachers, and the written word. Jose has learned how to use his anger in a positive way and want to help our young people find their superpower strength as well!

About the youth collaborative: This group is comprised of several youth agencies originating from the Vacaville Youth Round Table meeting that is student-led: Vacaville Neighborhood Boys & Girls Club, Reach/AWARE Coalition, Vacaville PAL, and the Will C Wood Interact Club.