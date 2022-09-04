The 3rd Annual Bob St. Laurent Charity Golf Classic In Napa 9/30

The 3rd Annual Bob St. Laurent Charity Golf Classic benefiting Napa Valley Education Foundation (NVEF) and the Napa/Vintage High Music Programs will be held on Friday, September 30th at the World Famous Eagle Vines Golf Club Napa Valley. The event includes a 18-hole shotgun, golf cart rental, burger bar, tasty drinks and a rocking after party with a live auction.

Hosted by the Bob St Laurent Music Advocacy Project, a 501(c)(3) Non-profit established with the sole purpose of keeping musicians and music alive by putting instruments directly into the hands of kids in our Public School system. Last year, BSLMAP provided 31 Gibson guitars to the Napa High Music Program.

Get your tickets at www.BSLMAP.org before they sell out!