The 2024 Water Awareness Video Contest From Solano County Water Agency

The Solano County Water Agency (SCWA) is now accepting entries from Solano County students in grades 6

through 12 and their sponsoring teachers for the Water Agency’s 14th annual video contest. The winning

entry will receive a $1,500 prize! The contest is soliciting original videos that express ideas related to this year’s theme: Think Outside the Sink: Keeping the Rainfall in our Reservoir.

Students are challenged with making a 60-second public service announcement to share innovative ways that people can make water conservation a way of life and keep water in our reservoirs after our recent wet year. Videos should tell compelling stories about the need for water conservation, while also including information about everyday actions people can take to limit water use both inside and outside of their home.

This year, SCWA will award prizes of $1,500 to the first-place video, $1,000 to the second-place video, and

$500 to the third-place video. Additionally, the winning entry from each school with ten or more submissions will be awarded a $100 gift card. The three teachers who generate the most student participation in the contest will each win a $200 gift card. Entries will be judged by a panel of water efficiency experts and community leaders for entertainment value and originality; videography, style and organization; audio/sound quality; and movie content, accuracy, and response to the assigned theme.

Complete information about the 2024 video contest, water conservation information, samples of past winning videos, and the 2024 entry packet is available at: https://sites.google.com/view/solanowatervideocontest/.

Entries can be submitted through e-mail to [email protected], via Google Drive using the form found on the contest website, or on a USB flash drive via US mail or in person to the Solano Resource Conservation District office in Dixon. Release forms and entry forms must accompany video submissions in order for them to be considered. All entries and paperwork must be received by Thursday, April 11, 2024 at 5 p.m.

Contact Shea Kinser at Solano Resource Conservation District at (817) 675-3604 or [email protected] with questions or for more information.