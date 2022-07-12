Weather Alert
The 2022 Back to School Resource Fair Is August 13th In Fairfield!
The annual Back to School
Resource Fair will be held on
Saturday, August 13 from 10:00 AM-1:00 PM
at St. Mark’s Church, 1600 Union Ave. This year, we are thrilled to also partner with Fairfield Police Department’s Homeless Outreach Partnership Event (H.O.P.E.) to connect local families with service providers and resources from across the county!
Many, if not all of you, know the excitement and activity that is created by this event. The families are appreciative, the community partners enjoy interacting with the community, and most of all, students receive needed supplies to get them ready to go back to school!
This event would not be successful if it were not for the support of so many community partners. Please feel free to share this information with groups who may be interested in volunteering and/or donating.
We look forward to seeing you on Saturday, August 13th!
Martha Pierce
Executive Assistant to the Superintendent & Governing Board
Fairfield-Suisun Unified School District
(707) 399-5008
