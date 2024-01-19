95.3 KUIC 95.3 KUIC Logo

The 1st Annual SonRise – New Life Crab Feed Is February 17th In Vacaville

Share
The 1st Annual SonRise – New Life Crab Feed Is February 17th In Vacaville
Image courtesy of SonRise – New Life Online Campus

Sacramento District’s Nazarene Missions International (NMI) invites the public to participate in the first annual SonRise-New Life Crab Feed on February 17th. The crab feed will be held at 5900 Cherry Glen Road in Vacaville. All-You-Can-Eat crab, pasta and salad. This is a Family-Friendly Event, No Alcohol Will Be Served. There will be entertainment, a dessert auction and a silent auction for some amazing prizes and gift baskets. Tickets are $75 per person. Sponsorship opportunities are available that include tickets.

Proceeds benefit the Sacramento District’s 2024 NMI Youth Mission Trip to Costa Rica and SonRise-New Life youth ministries.

Sacramento NMI is looking for guests, sponsors and donations. Tickets can be ordered online at www.sonrise-vv.org/crab-feed. For additional information on either the Youth Mission Trip or the Crab Feed please check the website. For additional information, or to make donations, you may contact Ron Armenta at [email protected]. You can also call (707)290-0233.

Reserve your spot at a table today, space is limited. Cash donations are always appreciated. NMI and SonRise-New Life Church are tax-exempt 501(c)(3) Religious Organizations.

 

 

Thanks,

 

Daniel Hopkins Sr., President

Sacramento District- NMI

[email protected]

209-985-6064

Recently Played

Bad DayDaniel Powter
3:39pm
TornNatalie Imbruglia
3:35pm
Girl On FireAlicia Keys
3:30pm
I Love Rock And RollJoan Jett
3:27pm
Thinking Out LoudEd Sheeran
3:23pm
View Full Playlist

#Trending

1

Support The Academy Of 21st Century Learning Advocates
2

The Box Officer: American Fiction & our Top picks of 2023
3

Soroptimist International Of Vacaville Looking To Honor Women In Wine
4

Giving Some Love To “Swing Nation”
5

Be A Part Of The 17th Annual Armijo High School Sober Grad Nite Crab Feed Fundraiser On February 10th