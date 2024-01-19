The 1st Annual SonRise – New Life Crab Feed Is February 17th In Vacaville

Sacramento District’s Nazarene Missions International (NMI) invites the public to participate in the first annual SonRise-New Life Crab Feed on February 17th. The crab feed will be held at 5900 Cherry Glen Road in Vacaville. All-You-Can-Eat crab, pasta and salad. This is a Family-Friendly Event, No Alcohol Will Be Served. There will be entertainment, a dessert auction and a silent auction for some amazing prizes and gift baskets. Tickets are $75 per person. Sponsorship opportunities are available that include tickets.

Proceeds benefit the Sacramento District’s 2024 NMI Youth Mission Trip to Costa Rica and SonRise-New Life youth ministries.

Sacramento NMI is looking for guests, sponsors and donations. Tickets can be ordered online at www.sonrise-vv.org/crab-feed. For additional information on either the Youth Mission Trip or the Crab Feed please check the website. For additional information, or to make donations, you may contact Ron Armenta at [email protected]. You can also call (707)290-0233.

Reserve your spot at a table today, space is limited. Cash donations are always appreciated. NMI and SonRise-New Life Church are tax-exempt 501(c)(3) Religious Organizations.

Thanks,

Daniel Hopkins Sr., President

Sacramento District- NMI

[email protected]

209-985-6064