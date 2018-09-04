The 19th Annual “Save Our Music” Vacaville Jazz Festival “Crossroads Jazz Camps”

The 19th Annual “Save Our Music” Vacaville Jazz Festival will be held Downtown & Nut Tree.

The Vaca Jazz Society (VJS) which supports “Save Our Music” programs through initiating free clinics, demonstration concerts, and the pursuit of safe family entertainment in the community will celebrate their 19th anniversary from Friday thru Sunday, September 14th thru September 16th.

Vacaville’s original 3-Day Jazz Festival which includes 30 artists with up to 300 musicians performing Blues, Gospel, Jazz Dixieland, Swing, Big Band, Bebop, Latin, Funk, and Pop during the 3rd weekend of September each year.

“Crossroads Jazz Camps” begin at Town Square Plaza



Sponsored by Maximum Fitness Vacaville on Friday evening, September 14th, from 6:00 pm to 9:00 pm with families enjoying the eclectic sounds of “Vaca Jazz at Town Square” as well as Keith Stout’s AMO Combo, concluding music with headliner Krohn, Malone & DeFazio with saxophonist Ken Stout, and music continues downtown on Saturday.

“Crossroads Jazz Performances” at Nut Tree Plaza/ Breezeway/ Peets & Panera Bread

Music teachers such as Robert Honeychurch directing the Golden West Middle School, Steve Logoteta leads Vallejo Community Ensemble, Andy Herout conducts Vaca High Jazz Ensemble, Megan Tucker directs Live Music Center Jazz Band, Bryan Williams conducts Vanden High Jazz Ensemble, VCS Radio Jazz Ensemble led by Ralph Martin and his students, Darlyn Pearl Group, & Headliner Stan Johnson’s J Harrison B Band will be showcased at the Nut Tree Village Plaza.

Venues

Nut Tree Plaza, Peets Coffee & Panera Bread

Nut Tree Village Breezeway

Downtown Vacaville at Town Square Plaza

(Detail Schedule will be posted on www.VacaJazz.com )

For additional information, you can go to our website at www.VacaJazz.com, or call Keith Stout,

VJS President at (707) 452-1351 to consider donating to our non-profit organization and supporting our local youth jazz programs and festival events.