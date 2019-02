The 18th Annual Jepson USO-Style Show

is happening on

March 8th & 9th 2019, 6:00 pm – 9:00 pm

In the Willis Jepson Gym.

Catered tri-tip & chicken dinner by Chef Daniel with a dessert auction and enjoy a night of music and dancing.

Cost is $35 per person and $25 for children, seniors, and veterans.

To purchase tickets, please email JepsonUSO@gmail.com or visit our Facebook Page.