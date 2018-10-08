The 17th Annual North Bay Stand Down Event

North Bay Operation Hand Up is pleased to announce the upcoming North Bay Stand Down on October 16, 17, and 18, 2018 at the Dixon Fairgrounds in Dixon, California. In these uncertain times, the North Bay Stand Down is more relevant than ever.

Organizers are planning the seventeenth annual event to include local community, County, and Veterans Administrations benefits, services, and resources for returning Operation Iraqi Freedom/Operation Enduring Freedom Veterans, families of those still serving overseas, the families of those who made the ultimate sacrifice while serving our country, and homeless veterans who served their country honorably. As in past years, the success of this event depends largely on the willingness of those in the community to serve as volunteers or donate cash to the cause. The focus of this three-day event is on Veterans in need of help, especially those who are homeless or at-risk in our communities. Thanks to the generous donation of time, goods and money from the communities of Napa, Solano and Yolo counties, the North Bay Stand Down has been a resounding success over the last sixteen years, serving over 2,700 veterans and 300+ family members.

Please join us from October 15th (set up day) through the 19th (tear down day) in giving our Veterans “A hand up – not a hand out”. For information, Veteran registration, or to volunteer, please see our website: www.nbstanddown.org or call the Solano County Veterans Service Office at (707) 784-6590 or Jeff Jewell, North Bay Stand Down Director at (707)446-3582.