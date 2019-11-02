KUIC’s Ron Brown here. Everyday I’m grateful to be living in Vacaville. Yes, I know I-80 can be a challenge to drive, but we’re situated in the ideal location. Close to one of the most beautiful places on Earth. Lake Tahoe. My Grandmother used to own property in Meyers, so we were up there all the time as kids. We used to pack a picnic basket full of food and set off for “Tahoe” at 6 in the morning. Although it was early, it was worth it. The heavenly scent of the pines as we hit Echo Summit and marveled at the breath-taking view. Now some fifty years later, I still get the same excitement and joy. My wife and I got married there at Reagan Beach. We couldn’t think of a better spot. Thank you Lake Tahoe, we love you.