Teen Driving Safety Clinic

Teen drivers. Got one? Know one? Are you one? Open to teens age 15 1/2 to 19, Audi Club Teen Driving Clinics bring the classroom into the car and teach new drivers practical skills they never even heard of in Driver’s Ed. From how to inspect and maintain your car, to maintaining control of the car in an emergency situation, teens won’t just learn about it, they will do it. Slalom, emergency braking, accident avoidance. Experience it all at the Teen Driving Clinic.

Join us Sunday, April 28th at Solano Community College.

Open to everyone (membership in the Audi Club is not required) and open to all vehicle makes and models.