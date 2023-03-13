Tee It Up With LEAVEN KIDS And Help Transform A Community!

Registrations for the 2023 Leaven Kids Golf Classic have officially begun! Join Leaven Kids on Monday, April 17th at Green Valley Country Club for a day of friendly competition! Leaven Kids friends and supporters will enjoy a day of golf that includes food and beverage stations on the course, hole games, dinner, an auction, and more! Plus you’ll have an opportunity to provide at-risk children with a safe place to learn, play, and grow.

Monday, April 17th

Check-In: 9:00AM

Shotgun Start: 11:00AM

Green Valley Country Club

35 Country Club Dr., Fairfield, CA

Don’t wait to register, spaces will sell out quickly!

www.leavenkids.org/golf registration