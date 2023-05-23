95.3 KUIC 95.3 KUIC Logo

Tee It Up At The 4th Annual Bob St. Laurent Charity Golf Classic June 9th

Share
Tee It Up At The 4th Annual Bob St. Laurent Charity Golf Classic June 9th
Image Courtesy of www.BSLMAP.org

Join The Fun! The 4th Annual Bob St. Laurent Charity Golf Classic will be Friday, June 9th, at the Vintners Golf Club in Yountville. TICKETS  include a round of 9-hole golf, shotgun format, cart rental, Gyro Bar, tasty drinks and a rocking after party with a live raffle and great prizes for closest to the pin and longest drive.

The Bob St. Laurent Advocacy Project is a non-profit 501C3 established with the sole purpose of keeping music alive by putting musical instruments directly into the hands of students in our Public Schools. More info at www.BSLMAP.org

Recently Played

Hold Me CloserElton John Britney Spears
9:08am
WaterfallsTlc
9:05am
7 YearsLukas Graham
9:01am
BadMichael Jackson
8:57am
PaparazziLady Gaga
8:53am
View Full Playlist

#Trending

1

Local Shoe Fundraiser Is Going On Now!
2

The Peña Adobe Historical Society Celebrates “Western Day at the Adobe” June 3rd
3

What We Can Learn From A Marathon Runner
4

Celebrate World Environment Day At Lake Solano This June 3rd
5

Grief Support For Veterans Is Back At NorthBay