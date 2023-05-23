Tee It Up At The 4th Annual Bob St. Laurent Charity Golf Classic June 9th

Join The Fun! The 4th Annual Bob St. Laurent Charity Golf Classic will be Friday, June 9th, at the Vintners Golf Club in Yountville. TICKETS include a round of 9-hole golf, shotgun format, cart rental, Gyro Bar, tasty drinks and a rocking after party with a live raffle and great prizes for closest to the pin and longest drive.

The Bob St. Laurent Advocacy Project is a non-profit 501C3 established with the sole purpose of keeping music alive by putting musical instruments directly into the hands of students in our Public Schools. More info at www.BSLMAP.org