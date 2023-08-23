Team RWB Solano To Honor First Responders With 9/11 Stair Climb On 9/16

A group of veterans and supporters will come together on Sept. 16 in Mill Valley, California, to honor the first responders who responded to the terrorist attacks on 9/11 with the 9/11 Stair

Climb. The stair climb challenges participants to scale 2,200 stairs while carrying a 40-pound pack. This serves to honor first responders who climbed the stairs of the World Trade Center towers on 9/11. The event also serves as a remembrance of the 2,977 people who died in the terrorist attacks.

“We must never forget the tragic loss of life that occurred on 9/11 or the incredible bravery displayed by

so many first responders on that day,” said Chris Coffelt, Team Red, White, and Blue (Team RWB)

Solano chapter captain. “On Sept. 16 we will come together to honor and remember at the Dipsea Trail

stairs, and we hope the community will join us.”

The stair climb is part of Team RWB’s “Monthly Missions,” a series of events that bring veterans and

supporters together to accomplish one mission that pays tribute to the nation’s rich military history and

provides veterans with a community that encourages a healthy lifestyle.

The event is hosted by Team RWB, a nonprofit organization forging America’s leading health and

wellness community for veterans. This year’s 9/11 Stair Climb is sponsored by TD Bank.

The Solano Team RWB chapter will meet at Old Mill Park at 64 Cascade Dr. in Mill Valley at 9 a.m. on 9/16/23 to begin the stair climb.

Questions and/or sign-up information regarding Team RWB Solano and/or The 9/11 Stair Climb should be sent to James Hodgman at: [email protected].