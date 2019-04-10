Taylor Swift Shows Why She’s More Than A Pop Star

Reports show Taylor Swift just donated over $100,000 to the Tennessee Equality Project, an organization working to combat discriminatory legislation in the state. The singer has been a long-time advocate for the LGBTQ community, and now she’s putting her money where her advocacy is to help fight anti-LGBTQ legislation. Apparently, Tennessee lawmakers are considering a number of bills that target the LGBTQ community in a very negative way, including provisions that would prohibit LGBTQ adoptions and give companies the right to get rid of LGBTQ-inclusive anti-discrimination policies. Taylor and her team have been working with Faith Leaders in Tennessee, many of whom have submitted a signed statement saying the anti-LGBTQ laws “promote discrimination rather than justice and demean the worth of LGBTQ people in our state.” This kind of social justice promotion makes us all proud to be “Swifties.”

John Young