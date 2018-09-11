Talking To Our Kids About 9-11

“Try as we might to shield our children from harm and the horrors of the world, sometimes it is best to face it head-on,” so say authors at moms.popsugar.com. As we all remember the events of September 11th 2001, we’re inundated with images of the burning twin towers, the Pentagon in smoke, and flight 93 in a field. Even if we turn off the TV, our kids are still likely to see these images when we turn on the computer or open the newspaper. I was broadcasting The KUIC HomeTown Morning Show that morning, and the images coming over the news lines are seared into my memory. Children who weren’t even born in 2001 are now old enough to ask what Sept. 11 is all about, so where can we turn to inform them without necessarily terrifying them? A number of books have been written about the events, including “What Were The Twin Towers?” by Jim O’Conner that help introduce 9/11 to kids in an age-appropriate manner. Check out www.moms.popsugar.com for more literary suggestions.

John Young