Sustainable Solano Offering A Container-Gardening Workshop March 4th In Fairfield

Lori Caldwell of CompostGal Consulting, Landscaping & Education hosts a workshop about growing food in containers! Saturday, March 4th 10-11:30am in Fairfield Cordelia Meeting Room of The Solano Public Library!

RSVP is REQUIRED. Please sign up at the Eventbrite page. We will cover topics such as: seeds vs. starts, soil fertility, transplanting seedlings, perennials, watering /irrigation, nontoxic pest control and great annual crops for your garden.

Participants will receive a few small pots with plant starts and soil. When folks RSVP for this class they will receive an email form asking for more information on which types of plants they’d like to grow.

