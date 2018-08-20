Sustainable Landscape Class

Sustainable landscape designer, Kathleen Huffman, will teach about sustainable landscaping: beautiful, productive, life-supporting ecosystems featuring trees and a variety of perennials fed by “secondary” water (greywater and rainwater).

Learn about the Vacaville Sustainable Backyard Program too!

To reserve a seat, due to limited seating, visit the “Events” at sustainablesolano.org

This program is presented in partnership with the nonprofit organization, Sustainable Solano.

The event will take place on Wednesday, August 29 at 3:00 pm, at the Vacaville Town Square Library, 1 Town Square Place.

For more information, call 1-866-57-ASKUS, or visit the events calendar at www.solanolibrary.com.

