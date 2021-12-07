Weather Alert
Support The SHELTER, Inc. Adopt-A-Family Program
It’s our honor to brighten the holiday season for homeless and at-risk families and individuals in our area. We do this through our annual Adopt-a-Family program, which serves more than 700 families in Contra Costa, Solano, and Sacramento counties each December.
Join us in our effort to provide a merry holiday season to those in need. If you have further questions, contact Yareth Rodriguez by email at
[email protected]
org
.
December 8th, 2021
