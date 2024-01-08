95.3 KUIC 95.3 KUIC Logo

Support The Academy Of 21st Century Learning At Their “Night In Old Hollywood” February 10th

Image courtesy of The Academy of 21st Century Learning
The Academy of 21st Century Learning is hosting a Gala at the Vacaville Opera House on Saturday, Feb 10th from 5pm – 11pm. It will be a Red-Carpet affair, “Night in Old Hollywood,” with a catered dinner by Chef Daniel, dancing, raffles, dessert auction and live auction!  Cost is $70.00 per person and $720.00 per Sponsored Table. Sponsorships come with:
  • 8 tickets to the event at your reserved table
  • 8 drink tickets
  • 2 bottles of wine per table
  • 4 sheets of 25 raffle tickets (100 total)
  • Logo promotion on all event materials, banners, program, social media, school website and a potential tax deduction as you are supporting a local non-profit

The Academy of 21st Century Learning is a 501(c)(3) non-profit organization that provides scholarships and tuition assistance for diverse students in grades K-8. For tickets visit the following: https://2024AcademyGala.eventbrite.com

Contact Nicole Neff, Academy of 21st Century Learning Gala Chair, at [email protected]

