Support The Academy Of 21st Century Learning At Their “Night In Old Hollywood” February 10th

The Academy of 21st Century Learning is hosting a Gala at the Vacaville Opera House on Saturday, Feb 10th from 5pm – 11pm. It will be a Red-Carpet affair, “Night in Old Hollywood,” with a catered dinner by Chef Daniel, dancing, raffles, dessert auction and live auction! Cost is $70.00 per person and $720.00 per Sponsored Table. Sponsorships come with:

8 tickets to the event at your reserved table

8 drink tickets

2 bottles of wine per table

4 sheets of 25 raffle tickets (100 total)

Logo promotion on all event materials, banners, program, social media, school website and a potential tax deduction as you are supporting a local non-profit The Academy of 21st Century Learning is a 501(c)(3) non-profit organization that provides scholarships and tuition assistance for diverse students in grades K-8. For tickets visit the following: https://2024AcademyGala.eventbrite.com Contact Nicole Neff, Academy of 21st Century Learning Gala Chair, at [email protected]