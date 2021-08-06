      Weather Alert

Support SafeQuest Solano at their Art from the Heart Event

An afternoon filled with heart, art and wine benefitting SafeQuest Solano, Inc’s domestic violence and sexual assault response programs.

About this event

Enjoy the beautiful artistic offerings of the Fairfield-Suisun City Visual Arts Association and other local craftsmen, along with the lovely wines of Back Road Vines while supporting Solano County’s oldest and premiere domestic violence and sexual assault response agency. Fabulous wines, delicious appetizers, awesome door prizes and some tasty silent auction items promise a delightful Sunday afternoon nestled in one of Suisun Valley’s prime vineyards.

VIP Ticket holders get in at 1pm for a hosted “Meet the Artists” champagne reception. General Admission tickets are admitted at 1:30.

Get ticket info at  The SafeQuest Solano Central Office: (707)-422-7345

 

