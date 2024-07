Rock out with Rotary and Decades to support the local Veterans of Foreign Wars (VFW)! Decades is sheer talent with a massive combined range with pitch-perfect, crowd-pleasing renditions of hits from Chuck Berry to Katy Perry. Decades is ready to rock! Are you? Join us! Get your tickets for this August 24th event at Solano Community College at eventbrite.com/Rotary Rock ‘n Rhythm or call (707) 646-3293.