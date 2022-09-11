“Super Sundays” At The Vallejo People’s Garden Beginning 9/18!

Join The Solano County Community for this FREE event Sunday, September 18, 11am-5pm at the Vallejo People’s Garden. Hang out and listen to music. Check out the many artisans and food vendors. Get your free seeds just in time for fall and attend the FREE garden classes. The free gardening classes this year will be on Monarchs and Milkweeds; Native Plants and Carnivorous Plants. Free plant seed packets will be given away.

For more information, follow The Vallejo People’s Garden on Facebook, or contact Elvie DeLeon: (707) 319-4287