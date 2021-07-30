Summer of Fun: Donny Osmond Flyaway to Vegas

Our Summer of Fun continues. This time getting you to Vegas to see Donny Osmond!

Legendary entertainer and music icon, Donny Osmond returns to Las Vegas with his first-ever solo residency inside Harrah’s Showroom at Harrah’s Las Vegas, opening Tuesday, Aug. 31, 2021. Tickets on sale now at ticketmaster.com!

Donny Osmond Flyaway to Vegas Summer of Fun Package:

Two-night stay at Harrah’s Las Vegas

Two tickets to Donny Osmond (Aug – Nov 2021)

Airfare for two

Meet & Greet for two

MUST be 21 or older to enter