Summer Lullaby Storytime

Come in your PJs and bring along a teddy friend to our summertime Lullaby Storytime.

We’ll be singing songs and listening to bedtime stories, and all ages are welcome to join us.

The program will take place this summer at 6:30 pm on June 26, July 31, and August 28, at the Vacaville Town Square Library, 1 Town Square Place.

For more information, call 1-866-57-ASKUS, or visit the events calendar at www.solanolibrary.com.