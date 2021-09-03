Submit YOUR Artwork For The 2022 Yolo-Solano Clean Air Calendar Contest!

The Yolo-Solano Air Quality Management District’s encourages local students to submit artwork for the 2022 Clean Air Calendar Contest. Twelve K-12 student winners will be selected to have their artwork featured in the 2021 Clean Air Calendar, receive a $30 Amazon gift card, a Certificate of Achievement, and recognition in a future press release.
Artwork should be inspired by why clean air is important to you and how we can have clean air in the future. This contest is free and open to students who live within the District; this includes all of Yolo County and the northeastern portion of Solano County that includes Dixon, Rio Vista, and Vacaville.
All entries must be submitted by 4:00 p.m. on Friday, October 1st, 2021. For more information and details on how to participate, please visit www.ysaqmd.org/classrooms<http://www.ysaqmd.org/classrooms> or email the District’s Public Information Officer, Stephanie Holliday at [email protected].