Struggling To Find The Perfect Thanksgiving Pie? I Just Found It!

If you’re looking for the perfect dessert for your Thanksgiving get-together this year, look no further than the beyond-awesome Reese’s Peanut Butter Cup “Pie”, available now as an online order. Hershey’s Chocolate company just announced that this beautiful, oversized version of a Reese’s Peanut Butter Cup is actually being made, with the following dimensions: it is intended to serve 48 humans, with the average slice of this incredible dessert containing about 160 calories. The entire pie is nine inches in diameter, weighs over three pounds, and racks up over 7,500 total calories. You can purchase the dessert online for $44.99, but Hershey claims they will make only 3,000 total pies. Check out www.hersheyland.com for the latest ordering information 🙂
John Young