Stop Your Screaming While You Stop The Spread
clown and people on a roller coaster
According to a recent news release, The California Attractions and Park Association is supporting a plan to help stop the spread of the coronavirus by asking amusement park patrons not to scream on park rides. I’m serious…because screaming can transmit the virus that causes COVID-19, stifling the screaming can lead to less infections. This new mandate would affect rides at Disneyland, Universal Studios, Six Flags Discovery Kingdom in Vallejo, and Knott’s Berry Farm (just to name a few). Riders will be asked to “keep their excitement down” as they’re strapped into various high-energy rides. Because of California’s reopening guidelines calling for businesses to limit activities that can spread the virus, this is one way to meet those guidelines. And it plays perfectly into my existing fears of “high-energy” rides, where my way of getting through them is to close my eyes and talk quietly to myself. Perfect…the screaming only upsets me more 🙂
John Young