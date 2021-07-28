Weather Alert
Starbound Theatre Returns To The Vacaville Performing Arts Theatre with “Moana Jr” July 31st!
Starbound Theatre presents its first show in almost two years as it returns to the Vacaville Performing Arts Theatre with “Moana Jr”. It is being presented by a cast of over thirty students, ages 7-17 who have worked to present the show in just two weeks. The show is directed by Managing Artistic Director, David Rodgers Jr. Musical Direction by Vivian McLaughlin, Courtney South and Ananya Yogi. Choreography by Yvonne Wayne Benavidez. Polynesian Dance Choreography by Ku’ulei Auwae-McAllister from Hālau ‘o Ku’ulei in Vacaville. Assistant Direction by Elizabeth Williams and Hunter Rose.
Disney’s Moana Jr is a musical adaptation of the 2016 Disney animated film, bringing the adventures of Moana and her village of Motunui to life onstage. Moana JR. features all the beloved songs from the film, written by Tony®, GRAMMY, Emmy, and Pulitzer Prize-winning composer Lin-Manuel Miranda, Opetaia Foa’i, and Mark Mancina, including “How Far I’ll Go,” “Shiny,” and “You’re Welcome.”
This thrilling and heartwarming coming-of-age story follows the strong-willed Moana as she sets sail across the Pacific to save her village and discover the truth about her heritage. Moana and the legendary demigod Maui embark on an epic journey of self-discovery and camaraderie as both learn to harness the power that lies within. With empowering messages of bravery and selflessness, Moana JR. is sure to bring out the hero within each of us.
Performances will be held on July 31, 2021, at 3pm and 7pm. Limited tickets are available and will go on sale Wednesday, July 28, 2021 at 10am online at
http://www.
starboundtheatre.com.
Vacaville Performing Arts Theatre is located at 1010 Ulatis Drive in Vacaville.
For more information on upcoming programs and productions, visit
http://www.
starboundtheatre.com
Link to purchase tickets-
https://starbound.
regfox.com/moana-ticket-
purchase
Also promoting a coupon code “shiny” gets $5 off per ticket until Friday, 11:59pm. Tickets are now $25 each.
