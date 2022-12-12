Starbound Theatre Presents A Live Production Of Rudolph the Red-Nosed Reindeer

BStarbound Theater Performing Arts Academy invites yo to bring your family to a live performance of Rudolph The Red-Nosed Reindeer JR, a children’s musical adaptation of the beloved holiday television special. The cast features all of your favorite characters, including Santa and Mrs. Claus, Hermey the Elf, Bumble the Abominable Snow Monster, Clarice, Yukon Cornelius and, of course, Rudolph. It’s a heartwarming adventure that teaches us that what makes you different can also be what makes you special!

There will be five performances in all; show dates and times are set for 7PM on Friday, December 16,

1PM, 4PM and 7PM on Saturday, December 17 and 4PM on Sunday, December 18. All shows take place

at The Saturday Club of Vacaville, located at 125 W. Kendal Street, in Vacaville. The show runs 90

minutes including intermission. General Admission is $22. Tickets can be purchased at

StarboundTheatre.com.

This production of Rudolph features students ages 4-17 from across Solano County who are enrolled in

Starbound Theatre’s Performing Arts Academy. The Academy is a training program designed to develop

the skills of young performing arts students. From those seeking a fun exploration of the world of theatre to those who want to train to become dedicated performers – all are welcome! Academy students typically attend classes and rehearsals two times a week for three weeks each month at Starbound’s studio space in

Downtown Vacaville.

Starbound Theatre is a local theatre program for students ages 4 and up. Starbound has been providing

students from all backgrounds with opportunities to explore the world of theatre through theatrical

productions since 2003. Over the last several years, those programs have grown to include intensive

theatrical training programs, free community workshops, after school programs, entry level theatre

classes, Broadway Masterclasses, Summer Camps and a junior high and high school student director

program. At their brand new creative space at 318 Main Street in Downtown Vacaville, Starbound

students can advance their performance skills while learning the importance of collaboration and

teamwork. Students perform at community events, Junior Theatre Festival in Sacramento and attend

workshops through Disney Performing Arts at Disneyland.

For more information on Starbound Theatre shows and programs, call 707-416-8990 or visit

www.starboundtheatre.com.