Stand Together Against Bullying

October is National Bullying Prevention Month. It’s a good time to talk to your kids about what to do if they are bullied or if they witness someone else being bullied. The attacks can also happen in the workplace, online from cyber bully’s, emails and text messages. Digital behavior should follow the same social guidelines as appropriate face-to-face interactions. Don’t be afraid to delete negative FB Posts and block trouble makers.

Solano County District Attorney Krishna Abrams recommends going to STOPBULLYING.GOV to learn more about State Laws & Policies regarding bullying, learn about what schools can do, bullying prevention and more valuable information.

Will you please join me and wear orange in support of standing together against bullying on Unity Day Wednesday October 24th 2018.

Donna Perry