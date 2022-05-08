Stamp Out Hunger Is Back for 2022!

The 30th Stamp Out Hunger® Food Drive is just less than a week away!
The National Association of Letter Carriers has conducted the country’s largest one-day food drive for 30 years, but Saturday, May 14, marks its celebrated return after a two-year, COVID-induced hiatus.
Participating could not be easier:
If you forget or don’t have food to put out this year, you can donate to the drive online!
The timing of this drive couldn’t be better. Donations from the winter holidays are running low while we’re seeing an uptick in people turning to us because food prices are on the rise. The food you donate will go directly to your neighbors in need.
Interested in taking your support to the next level? The Food Bank needs volunteers to help sort the donations of food we receive. Sign up to help at foodbankccs.org/volunteer today!