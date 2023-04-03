St. Vincent De Paul Paper-Shredding Event In Vacaville On 4/29

Join the community on Saturday, April 29th for a Document-Shredding Fundraiser in The Saint Mary’s Church parking lot in Vacaville: 350 Stinson Avenue, from 9am to 1pm! The suggested donation is $12 a box; documents can include old tax docs, personal forms, bank statements and business records. The secure on-site shredding will be done by Iron Mountain. Proceeds from this event will benefit local charities in Vacaville; for more information, contact event organizers at [email protected]