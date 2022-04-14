Weather Alert
St. Vincent De Paul Document Shredding Fundraiser On May 21st
The Saint Vincent de Paul Conference of Vacaville is having a Shredding Fund Raising, Saturday May 21st at Saint Mary’s Church,
350 Stinson Ave, Vacaville
, from 9am till 1pm. All donations will be used for the benefit of the Vacaville community.
For more info, contact Henry L Dresser, 707-453-1416
Volunteer with the St Vincent de Paul Conference
April 14th, 2022
