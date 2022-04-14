      Weather Alert

St. Vincent De Paul Document Shredding Fundraiser On May 21st

The Saint Vincent de Paul Conference of Vacaville is having a Shredding Fund Raising,  Saturday May 21st at Saint Mary’s Church, 350 Stinson Ave, Vacaville, from 9am till 1pm. All donations will be used for the benefit of the Vacaville community.
For more info, contact Henry L Dresser, 707-453-1416
Volunteer with the St Vincent de Paul Conference
