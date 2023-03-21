95.3 KUIC 95.3 KUIC Logo

Springtime Smile’s

Donna Perry KUIC

Smile! Spring has sprung! That has many different meanings, living in our area. It’s means that one day we can head to Tahoe for amazing spring skiing, or to the nursery to pick out this years spring flower offerings. And if you start the day in the mountains, you can finish the day with a bon fire on the beach or bay. And then there is the sweet celebration of truth and fresh beginnings during Easter season.

So with Easter, spring skiing and flower gardening being my favorite ways to soak up all that springtime offers, what are your favorite things about living in our area this time of year?

