Special Olympics Solano County Fundraiser – Savers FunDrive

Donations Needed — Clothing & Household Items for a Special Olympics Solano County Fundraiser

Clothing & Household Donations can be made directly to Jessica Reynolds or Diana Morgan prior to the event date. Please contact Jessica to schedule pick up or delivery or you can drop off your donations on Saturday, August 25, 2018, between 10:00 am-11:00 am at Vacaville Savers.

For all goods collected through the FUNDrive, Savers will pay us by the pound for every qualifying donation received.

The drive’s goal is to raise $500 in funds to support the Special Olympics Solano County athletes. Events like FUNDrives help us raise needed funds to provide the necessary equipment, uniforms, practice facilities, and awards to the Solano County athletes.

Acceptable donations include clothing, shoes, accessories, linens, books, and small household items (no furniture).

*About Special Olympics Solano County

Special Olympics provides year-round sports training and competition opportunities for children and adults with developmental disabilities free of charge. Our athletes have a wide spectrum of disabilities. They all want a chance to show what they are capable of and to be an integral part of their respective communities. Being a part of the Special Olympics helps them form peer relationships, gain self-confidence, and gives them the opportunity to stay active.

Contact:

Jessica Reynolds

Area Director Special Olympics Solano County

(707) 448-4147 or Solano@sonc.org