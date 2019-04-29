Special Olympics of Northern California-Flapjack Fundraiser

You’re invited to a flapjack fundraiser to support Special Olympics of Northern California. Enjoy a short stack for a cause on Saturday, May 18th, 2019 starting at 8am till 10am at the Applebee’s at 160 Nut Tree Pkwy. in Vacaville.

Tickets are $10.00 per person (must be purchased in advance)

Includes: pancakes, scrambled eggs, sausage, orange juice, coffee.

Please contact organization at : 707-448-4147 or solano@sonc.org to purchase tickets.

Valid only at participating restaurant and designated times listed above.

Tickets valid at pancake event only.