The SPCA this morning asking if we could remind our listeners that the shelter remains open and really needs the public to continue adopting animals during this period of time in order to ensure they continue to receive funding. The shelter’s entire operating costs are 100% donation based. They stated that it’s a great time to adopt a new pet since everyone is home and able to spend more time with them and it’s a good way to raise spirits at home. The shelter could also use donations during this time, there are donation lists on their website.
They are going to air a spot this weekend with this same message.