Do you love spending time outdoors? Learn more about the nature that surrounds us and share that magic with others as a South Fork Preserve Docent. Putah Creek Council will be managing a new docent program at the City of Davis’ South Fork Preserve property, training docents and hosting events to improve the visitor experience.

The South Fork Preserve is located on Mace Blvd. and offers stunning creek views, paths to traverse the riparian corridor, and an opportunity to replace the city buzz with that of pollinators and overhead birds. For more information about the new docent program, join Putah Creek Council staff at an upcoming information session to learn more.

Two meetings will be held at the South Fork Preserve (28875 County Road 104 / Mace Blvd., Davis) on Tuesday, August 28 and Thursday, September 6, both from 5:30 pm – 6:15 pm.

Find more details and register at our website, or by calling the Putah Creek Council office at 530-795-3006.