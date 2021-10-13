Soroptimists Offer Grants to Women Seeking  Financial Assistance for Education, Training

Women who serve as primary wage earners for their families and need financial assistance to continue their education or receive training can now apply for the Soroptimist Live Your Dream: Education and Training Awards for Women.
Applications are available at www.vacavillesoroptimist.org. The deadline to apply is Nov. 15.
The Vacaville club will award between $1,000 to $5,000 to its award recipient, who will advance to the Soroptimist Founder Region level, where recipients could receive an additional $5,000. The program culminates at Soroptimist International of the Americas (SIA) with a lucky recipient receiving $10,000.
The Live Your Dream Award can be used to offset costs associated with higher education or additional skills and training. This includes tuition, books, childcare, carfare or any other education-related expense.