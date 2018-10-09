Soroptimists Advocate Locally For Women

I’ve had the chance to meet some amazing people in my role as a radio show host, including many inspiring women in our hometowns who are working to improve opportunities and provide more inclusion for women and girls throughout the world. Beth and Lisa are two of those amazing women, Current and Incoming Presidents, respectfully, of Soroptimists International of Vacaville. As the name suggests, they’re part of an international organization that supports a common vision: that women and girls will have the resources and opportunities to reach their full potential and live their dreams. Their Core Values include those we can all support: Gender Equality, Empowerment, Education, Diversity and Fellowship; the name “Soroptimist” literally means “Best for Women”. The opportunities this group supports include access to higher education that focuses on science and technology, access to financial resources that help female-owned businesses and entrepreneurial mentorship. YOU can help Soroptimists International of Vacaville by attending their upcoming fundraiser

“Lobsters on the Green: Let’s Par-TEE” (see above) on October 20th at The Vacaville Ulatis Community Center 🙂

John Young