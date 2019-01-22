Soroptimist Ruby Award: For Women Helping Women 2019

Do you know an outstanding woman who is helping make our community a better place for women? Nominate her for the Ruby Award: Women Helping Women with Soroptimist International of Vacaville. Deadline to nominate is Feb. 1. Visit www.vacavillesoroptimist.org for a nomination form.

Soroptimist International of Vacaville, a volunteer service organization for anyone dedicated to improving the lives of women and girls, is soliciting community organizations and individuals to nominate candidates for their 2019 Ruby Award: Women Helping Women.

The winner of the Ruby Award is an extraordinary woman who works to improve conditions for women and girls either through her personal, volunteer or professional avenues. This is a woman who has made efforts to improve the lives of women and/or girls, has had a significant impact on the lives of other females, and who has inspired and encouraged other women. A few examples may include a woman who assisted in establishing a shelter for female domestic violence victims, a woman who began a mentoring program for at-risk girls, and a woman who successfully lobbied her company for an on-site child care program.

People can nominate any individual, with their consent, who they believe meet these qualifications. Women can also nominate themselves. The winner will be honored at the annual Soroptimists of Vacaville awards dinner on Tuesday, March 19, 2019. The club will also donate $1,000 to the winner’s charity of choice.

Nomination forms are now available by going to the internet and typing in Soroptimists International of the Americas Ruby Award and downloading a nomination form, or by contacting Bridgit Strachan at 449-1567.

Completed forms must be received by Thursday, February 1, 2018. Please return them to

Soroptimist International of Vacaville

PO Box 6054,

Vacaville, CA 95696

Attn: Bridgit Strachan