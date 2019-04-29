Soroptimist International – Vacaville Twilight presents Boots and Bling

Dust off your boots and get ready for a great time! Join us on June 1st for our annual Vacaville Twilight Soroptimist’s Boots & Bling Fundraiser!! All proceeds go to a great cause.

We will be serving delicious catered dinner by Anderson Family Catering and live, entertaining music by Smokehouse Reunion! There will be awesome live and silent auction items too and dancing under the Vacaville stars at The Wild Vines Ranch on Bucktown Lane

The proceeds benefit Soroptimist projects for women and girls through scholarships, grants & programs, as well as this year’s chosen recipient, SafeQuest Solano, Inc.

 

June 1, 2019  5:00 pm – 10:00 pm

Purchase Tickets

$65.00 until April 30th

$75.00 after April 30th

 

 

For more Information visit our website.

