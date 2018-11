Soroptimist International of Vacaville invites young women in our community, between the ages of 14 and 18, who are working hard to make the world a better place, to apply for the Violet Richardson Award. Deadline is December 1st. Up to $1,500 will be presented to the winner and up to another $1,500 to the charity of her choice.

For an application or more information, visit vacavillesoroptimist.org/awards.html