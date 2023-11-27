Soroptimist International Of Vacaville Offers A $1,500 Scholarship Through 12/15!

Soroptimist International of Vacaville, an international volunteer organization dedicated to improving the lives of women and girls, is seeking local applicants for its recognition program targeted to young women who make the community and world a better place.

“Violet Richardson was the first President of Soroptimist International and she believed in giving back to her community” said Mary Dickey, chairman of the award committee. “This award is to recognize girls who are just like Violet – young women who are making a difference in their community through their volunteerism.”

To be eligible, students in Solano County must be between the ages of 14 and 18, and be engaged in volunteer work. Richardson believed in personal responsibility and the motto, “It’s what you do that counts.” She lived her life accordingly, as an active member in her community who was committed to creating opportunities for girls and young women. Soroptimist established this award to honor her memory and her dedication to volunteer action.

Judges have the discretion of presenting up to $1,500 to a winner (or winners) and up to

$1,500 to the charity of the winner’s (or winners’) choice. Applications are available online at vacavillesoroptimist.org. The deadline to submit is Dec. 15th.