Soroptimist International Of Vacaville Offering A Generous College Scholarship

Soroptimist International of Vacaville is looking to honor an outstanding female college student from Vacaville with a generous, three-year scholarship. The winner will receive $9,000, paid out in $3,000 installments over three years. Applicants must either be a graduate of a Vacaville high school or live in Vacaville to qualify. The applicant must have a Grade Point Average of 3.0 or above, be currently enrolled in a college or university and working toward a degree. All applications will be judged with anonymity and will be scored based on
financial needs, GPA, portfolio of work, volunteerism, community activities, letters of recommendation and submission of an essay.
For more information or to download applications, visit www.VacavilleSoroptimist.org. The deadline to submit an application is May 31st.

