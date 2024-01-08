Soroptimist International Of Vacaville Looking To Honor Women In Wine

To honor the International Day of Women in March, Soroptimist International of Vacaville is looking to celebrate women in the wine industry! Do you know a woman who has made her career in the wine business? She can make wine, work as a seller, tasting room associate or production specialist – any role in which she’s achieved success. To recommend an honoree, send an email with her name and contact information to: Diane Barney at [email protected] by Jan. 31st.

The event will be on March 7th from 5:30 to 7:30 p.m. at the Vacaville Museum, and coincides with the

museum’s current exhibit, “Fruit of the Vine, It’s a Grape Story.” Honorees will attend the event free. Tickets for the general public will be $25 each and will go on sale starting Jan. 15th. Proceeds will benefit Soroptimist programs, which aim to empower and educate local women and girls.

Visit www.VacavilleSoroptimist.org after Jan. 15 to purchase tickets.