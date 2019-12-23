Soroptimist International of Vacaville Annual Ruby Award, Nominate an Outstanding Woman
Nominations are currently being accepted by Soroptimist International of Vacaville for its annual Ruby Award, which honors an outstanding woman for her efforts to help other women in our community. The winner each year is an extraordinary woman who works to improve
conditions for women and girls either through her personal, volunteer or professional avenues. This is a woman who has made efforts to improve the lives of women and/or
girls, has had a significant impact on the lives of other females, and who has inspired and encouraged other women. A few examples may include a woman who assisted in establishing a shelter for female domestic violence victims, a woman who began a mentoring program for at-risk girls, and a woman who successfully lobbied her company for an on-site child care program. Community organizations and individuals are invited to nominate candidates, with their consent. Women are also able to nominate themselves. The winner will be honored at the annual Soroptimists of Vacaville awards dinner March 24, 2020.The club will also donate $1,000 to the winner’s charity of choice.
Completed forms must be received by Jan. 7, 2020.
You can download the application at www.vacavillesoroptimist.org/ruby- award-woman-of-the-year.html.
Return nominations to Soroptimist International of Vacaville, PO Box
6054,Vacaville, CA, 95696, Attn: Ruby Award nomination, by Jan. 7. For more
information email sivacaville@soroptimist.net.