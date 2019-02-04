Soroptimist International of Central Solano County presents Mardi Gras Madness

Mardi Gras Madness

Saturday, February 16, 5:00 pm – 10:00pm

 

Dinner, dancing to live music, live and silent auctions and a lot of fun!
Come in costume or party attire. No denim, please.
No host bar – wine served with dinner.

 

Proceeds from this event go to Soroptimist International of Central Solano County,
a 501(c)(3) non-profit (Tax ID# 01-0714556) funding projects such as:
literacy programs, domestic violence awareness, women’s health
and scholarships benefiting women and girls in our community.

 

 

Mardi Gras Madness is a sell-out event so get your tickets now!

(Tickets are not available at the door.)

Call Corina Medrano-Marler : (707) 419-5636

Click here for more information. 

